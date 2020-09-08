Carol Jean Joy Jones, 81, of Swansboro, died Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, at her home.
Her funeral service is at 3 p.m. Saturday at Sayland Funeral Home in Maysville with the Rev. Steve Pridgen officiating. Private burial will be in the Bethlehem United Methodist Church cemetery.
She is survived by her sons, James Bird of Stella and John A. Jones of Conway, Ark.; daughters, Katherine “Bird-Jones” Simmons of East Lansing, Mich., and Michelle Jones Strickland of Peletier; her sister, Patricia Bohms of Davidson, Mich.; 22 grandchildren; and 34 great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Arrangements are by Sayland Funeral Home in Maysville.
(Paid obituary)
