Betty Lou Lawrence, 71, of Beaufort, passed away Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City.
The family will hold a graveside service at 2 p.m. Saturday at Vergie Mae Cemetery on Harkers Island.
Betty Lou, or “Little Bit” as most knew her, was an amazing woman with a big heart who loved everyone, and everyone loved her. You could often find Betty Lou on the water, clamming, eating and cooking seafood, tending to her flowerbeds, crocheting or celebrating holidays, especially Christmas. She loved her children and grandchildren and was known as the protector of her little sister, Jennifer. You can’t talk about her love of family without mentioning “Little Man,” her beloved dog she considered one of her children.
Betty Lou is survived by her daughters, Amanda Hardee of Otway, Dwayna Davis of Beaufort and Katrina Johnson and fiancé Freddie Wilson of Southern Pines; grandchildren, Janie and Paul; great-grandchildren, Carson, Jaycee and Jacoby; siblings, Eddie Rose and wife Janie and Jennifer Taylor, all of Straits, Jimmy Nelson and his wife Minnetta of Harkers Island and Debra Willis and her husband Hugh of Gloucester; stepmother, Twila Nelson of Harkers Island; and of course, her beloved dog, Little Man.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Norma Nelson; father, Cranston “Doc” Rose; and brother-in-law, Robert “Bobby” Taylor.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts for the family can be made to Noe Funeral Service, P.O. Box 798, Beaufort, NC 28516, or by calling the office at 252-728-2336.
Arrangements are by Noe Funeral Service Inc. of Beaufort. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
(Paid obituary)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.