Garlon Earl Ingram, 87, of Harkers Island, passed away Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, at Carteret Health Care.
His funeral service is at 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 15 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Bishop Morris Presiding and Brother George Linwood Nelson conducting. Bishop Morris. Interment with military honors will follow at Vergie Mae Cemetery on Harkers Island. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service. For those unable to attend, the service can be viewed through his obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. The service will remain on the funeral home website for 90 days.
Garlon was born on December 13, 1933, in Morehead City, North Carolina, to the late Levy Benjamin Ingram and Nellie Blanche Williams. He was a loving son, who was always helping his mother. You could say he was the apple of his mothers’ eye.
At the young age of 17, he went into the U.S. Air Force where he would enjoy and see the world. He was stationed in Korea for one year where he was a patrol officer. Garlon honorably served in the Air Force for 4 years.
Moving to Harkers Island to be closer to his Church, he later met the love of his life, Nancy Doris Guthrie. After one year of courtship, they drove to Salt Lake City with Bill and Nola Hancock to be married in the Salt Lake City Temple for time and all eternity. That next year, they welcomed a daughter, Rebecca Joy and three years later another daughter, Susan Kaye. They had the perfect little family. Garlon had many callings in the Church and was very faithful right to the very end of his life. He was a diligent tither and loved the Lord with all his heart.
Garlon’s brother, Levy Jr., helped him with a trade that he loved, working on sewing machines and working in shirt factories. He would bring scrap material home and his mother-in-law, Dorothy, would make beautiful clothing for Nancy, Rebecca and Susan. He loved his girls very much, as they did him.
In 1977, Garlon got a job as a Machinist at Cherry Point where he worked faithfully for the next 21 years. In his retirement years, he was blessed to be able to tend to his grandchildren.
Garlon and Nancy spent 61 years together before she passed away in 2018. It was after that time that he became very close with his brother-in-law, Heber Guthrie. Heber would check in on him, taking him to doctor appointments and even cooking good Down East meals like fish and shrimp. You can say their family was full of love and they all had close ties. His 2 nephews thought the world of their Uncle Garlon and when they would come home, they’d be sure to always come by to take him out to supper and enjoy a long visit.
He is survived by his sister, Linda Guthrie of Harkers Island; daughters, Rebecca Ingram of Gloucester and Susan Piner and husband Michael of Williston; grandchildren, Falyn Rivenbark and husband Trey, Fulton Piner and Kathryn Piner; and great-grandchildren, Preston Styron and Beau Rivenbark; a very special niece, Meredith Guthrie; and many more nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Nancy G. Ingram in 2018.
As an expression of sympathy, flowers are welcome, or donations may be made to the Missionary Fund at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1007 Island Rd, Harkers Island, NC 28531.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
