Bertha Leona Springle Haas, 94, of Morehead City, passed away Wednesday, April 7, 2021, at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City.
Her graveside service is at 11 a.m. Friday, April 16 at Bayview Cemetery in Morehead City, officiated by the Rev. Scott Berry. Friends are welcome to attend the service. For those unable to attend, the family invites you to view the webcast of the service through her obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. In keeping with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines pertaining to the coronavirus, those who are ill or at-risk (elderly, immune-compromised) are encouraged to stay home. Additionally, those who attend will be asked to bring and wear a protective mask. Help honor the family while practicing safe measures. Friends are also encouraged to leave words of comfort to the family through the website.
Bertha was born June 27, 1926, to the late Richard G. and Bertha Mae Springle in Morehead City. Her family moved to New Bern when she was a child, and she was raised there with her brothers, Horace and Jimmy, until she married Marvin E. Haas Jr. in 1947. They were married 72 years until his death April 8, 2020.
Marvin served in the military during their marriage, and Bertha maintained she did, too, both holding down the fort with their four children when he was deployed and traveling to duty stations when possible. During those years, she and the family lived in Alabama, Oklahoma, Texas, Ft. Bragg, Italy, Germany, California and Pennsylvania. Anywhere they lived, Bertha made a welcoming home for her family and made sure they were exposed to and involved in the life of that community.
Bertha married the love of her life, Marvin, and they moved to Morehead City upon his retirement. Bertha cared for Marvin through a multitude of his health issues, and he lived until the age of 92. During retirement, they took many trips throughout the USA and Canada in their trailer. In Bertha’s mother’s later years, she devoted herself to her care, allowing Mrs. Springle to stay in her own home until the end of her life.
Bertha was a charter and founding member of Shepherd of the Sea Lutheran Church in Atlantic Beach. She supported numerous causes, including volunteering at Carteret Health Care, Martha’s Mission, Hope Mission and Meals on Wheels, among others. She enjoyed many hobbies during her life and was a wonderful seamstress, knitter and cook, and loved to read, travel, swim – she was always up for any adventure and was a prolific storyteller.
She is survived by daughters, Vicky Haas Bartlett of Gresham, Ore., and Beatrice “Kay” K. Harkey and husband Charlie of Newport; sons, Marvin E. “Eddy” Haas III and wife Cathy of New Bern and Richard P. Haas and wife Valerie of Newport; her brother, James D. “Jimmy” Springle and wife Polly of Moncure; sister-in-law, Gladys Haas Wheeler Range of Beaufort; seven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews and their families for whom she had a special affection and who continued to call and visit her through the years; several cousins and their families; her childhood friend, Nellie Williams; her neighbor, Pauline Snipes; and many, many friends from her years of marriage, travel and service to others.
Bertha was preceded in death by her husband, Marvin E. Haas Jr.; her parents, Bertha Mae Powers Springle and Richard Gordon Springle; her older brother, Horace G. Springle and wife Helen; and her sister-in-law, Joan McKnight Springle, whom she loved like a sister.
Bertha Springle Haas will be missed beyond measure, and of her, God will truly say, “Well done, good and faithful servant; you have been faithful…Enter into the joy of your Lord.”
As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions in memory of Bertha may be made to Martha’s Mission Cupboard, P.O. Box 603, Morehead City, NC 28557.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.