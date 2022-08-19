Charles Lee Collier Sr. “Charlie”, 74, of Morehead City, beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather, went to be with his Lord and Savior on the evening of August 17, 2022.
Funeral arrangements for Charlie will be announced soon.
Charlie was born in Portsmouth, VA, and he grew up in Chesapeake, VA attending Indian River Baptist. He was an Eagle Scout and a graduate of Great Bridge High School in 1967. After serving in United States Naval Air, he continued his career in Federal Service for 40+ years, culminating in his career as the Lead Logistic Management Specialist for Aircrew Escape Systems.
Charlie attended Temple Baptist in Chesapeake, VA. He was also instrumental in the founding and building of Wayside Baptist Church, in Chesapeake, VA, where he was the music leader. Since he moved to Morehead City in 1995, he was a member of Temple Baptist Church for 27 years and served as an Ordained Deacon, and was also very active in the music program, where he established the instrumental ensemble, and enjoyed singing solos. Charlie shared his love for Christ with everyone he knew. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and spending time with his family.
He is survived by the love of his life for fifty-five years and high school sweetheart, Carol Sharp Collier; son, Charles Lee Collier Jr. of Morehead City; daughter, Elizabeth Collier Scott (Robert Edward Jr.) of Portsmouth, VA; grandchildren, Tyler Colby, Charles Lee III (Corinthian), David Kyle, Jacob Dean, Nelson Boyd, Robert Edward III, and Cora Elizabeth; great-grandchildren, Addison Elizabeth, Nathan, Rowan Lee, and Emilia Rin; and his brothers, Glenn Edward Collier of Ellerslie, GA and Richard Selwyn Collier (Ruby) of Tallassee, AL.
He is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, William Harvey Taunton and Aura Baker Taunton; paternal grandparents, Paul Edward Collier Sr. and Lelia Armistead Collier; and his parents, Paul Edward Collier Jr. and Helen Taunton Collier.
In lieu of flowers, donate to Tunnels to Towers (www.t2t.org) or Trans World Radio (www.twr.org)
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC.Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.