Michael Ray Chadwick Sr., 49, of Newport, passed away Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, at his home.
His celebration of life is at 6 p.m. Saturday at Reece’s Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, officiated by the Rev. James Chadwick. Friends are welcome to attend the service. For those unable to attend, the family invites you to view the webcast of the service through Michael’s obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. In keeping with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines pertaining to the coronavirus, those who are ill or at-risk (elderly, immune-compromised) are encouraged to stay home. Additionally, there will be a limit to the number of people in the building at one time, and those who attend will be asked to bring and wear a protective mask. Help honor the family while practicing safe measures. Friends are also encouraged to leave words of comfort to the family through the website.
He was a member of Reece’s Chapel Missionary Baptist Church.
Michael is survived by his fiancée, Cynthia “Cindy” Allred of the home; father, Terry Chadwick of Newport; daughter, Brandy Allred of the home; sons, Michael Ray Chadwick Jr. of the home, Eric Warren Lesley and wife Trinity of Otway and Gaige Allred of Statesville; brother, T.C. Chadwick and wife Catherine of Newport; grandchild, Dayten Lesley; nieces, Kim Patterson and Michelle Pitambersigh; nephew, Tommy Golden; and great-nieces and nephews, Madisen Pitambersigh, Marie Pitambersigh, Tommy Golden, III, Tanner Golden and Kaylie Golden.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Barbara Chadwick; and sister, Patricia Chadwick.
Flowers are welcome, or memorial donations may be made to Reece’s Memorial Missionary Baptist Church, P.O. Box 249, Newport, NC 28570.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory of Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
