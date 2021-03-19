George Arthur Newton Sr., 95, of Beaufort, passed away Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at his home, surrounded by loved ones.
His funeral is at 2 p.m. Tuesday at First Free Will Baptist Church in Beaufort. He will be laid to rest in Oceanview Cemetery following the service.
George was born June 8, 1925, to Archie James and Sarah Lincoln Newton of Vandemere. George was one of 12 children, he and his eight brothers all served in World War II, two of which gave their lives to the service of their country. Upon returning from WWII, George met and married Joyce Dixon of the Lennoxville community. He worked for Tidewater Electric and Water for several years before being employed by Duke University Marine Lab, where he was assistant marine superintendent for the R/V Eastward, R/V John D. Wolfe and R/V Cape Hatteras for more than 25 years.
He is survived by two daughters, Terry Mason and Brenda Lewis and husband William Lewis Sr.; a son, George Newton Jr.; five grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Joyce; daughter, Karen; and granddaughter, Amy Lewis Barnes.
The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in George's name may be made to The Tunnels to Towers Foundation, The American Heart Association or to a charity of your choice.
Arrangements are by Noe Funeral Service Inc. of Beaufort. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
