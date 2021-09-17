Carlton Ray "Skip" Skipper Jr.'s, love of life didn't come to an end with his death. Skip, 64, of Swansboro, passed away Monday, Sept. 6, 2021, after a short, courageous battle with cancer surrounded by loved ones, who will continue to honor his legacy by living their lives to the fullest.
Skip requested there be no service or memorial.
Skip was born August 1, 1957 to US Marines, Carlton Ray and Irene Jane Skipper. Being raised near the beach, Skip picked up the love of surfing during his high school days. After graduating from Havelock High School in 1976, he became manager at Connor Mobile Homes where he met the love of his life, Linda Ball. When Connors closed, Skip joined the Cable Industry where he started as a Lineman and progressed to a dedicated manager in his career, spanning well over 40 years.
Being raised in a military family traveling to various duty stations around the country, he adapted well at making many friends and lasting relationships. He had many hobbies and interests including drag racing his Camaros, gardening and canning his harvest. Skip was also known for his love of grilling and BBQ competitions.
Above all else his priority was family. He was a devoted son to his parents, a loving husband to his adoring wife and he cherished his two sons who loved and cared for him. Skip adored his three sisters and was a constant protector of them throughout his life. Skip was tough, bold and bad on the outside but with a caring, giving, heart of gold on the inside. He was our hero.
Skip is survived by his father, Carlton Ray Skipper Sr. and wife Marie; his wife of 43 years, Linda; oldest son, Marshall Mabe and partner Ashley; as well as his son, Carlton Ray Skipper lll and wife Michelle; sisters, Ramona Skipper Polk, Sara Ring and husband Rob, Karen Larkin and husband Mark; grand daughter, Kyleigh Mabe; neices, Sheila Peeples, Julie Hull; nephews, Vincent Loveland amd Will Polk; and great nieces and nephews, Kyleigh, Kevin, & Emma Irene
Skip was preceded in death by his mother, Irene Jane Skipper.
In memory of Skip, visits and donations may be made to Veteran's in Nursing Homes as well as other Veteran facilities, as he did throughout the years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.