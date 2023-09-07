We are sad to announce the passing of Theophilus “Theo” Shane Timms, age 1, of Jacksonville, North Carolina, who passed away on Monday, August 29, 2023.
Theo left this world far too soon, leaving behind cherished memories that will forever be etched in the hearts of his family.
A graveside service for Theo will be held at 3 p.m., Saturday, September 9th, at Gethsemane Memorial Park in Newport, officiated by Rev. Powell Osteen.
Theo was born on June 25, 2022, in Greenville, North Carolina. Despite his young age, Theo held a special place in the hearts of his loved ones. His innocent laughter, curiosity, and gentle spirit captured the affection of family members and friends alike. He was a bright star in their lives, a radiant source of love and happiness. His endearing presence illuminated their lives, and his passing will leave a void that will never be filled. Though Theo’s time on earth was brief, his impact on those who loved him was profound.
Theo's memory will forever be treasured by his father, Justin Timms of Jacksonville; mother, Dayla Jones of Jacksonville; grandmother, Catherine Cox, of Winterville; foster grandfather, Wayne Shriever, of Emerald Isle; great grandmothers, Ellen Bost, of Winterville and Brenda Bland, of Greenville; and his aunt, Pamela Simmons and her husband David, of Georgia.
He gave us a smile that would last us a mile.
In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations to be made in Theo's name to the Child Advocacy Center of Onslow County, 900 Dennis Rd., Jacksonville, NC 28546.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
