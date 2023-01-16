Erica Haning Lewis, 45, of Morehead City, passed away on Thursday, January 12, 2023, at her home.
There will be a gathering of family and friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., Monday, January 16th at Munden Funeral Home.
Erica was born on March 22, 1977, in Morehead City, North Carolina, to Phillip and Linda Haning. She was a graduate of West Carteret High School with the Class of 1995 and went on to further her education at Carteret Community College. With her outgoing personality, Erica was a perfect fit for her role as manager at Casa San Carlo, where she was a friendly face, a dedicated employee, and a joy to those around her.
Erica often shared with others that her greatest accomplishment was her son, Noah, whom she loved dearly. Watching him play sports and coach soccer at West Carteret High School were definitely some of her most favorite moments. She rarely missed a game and was forever cheering him on in his accomplishments. Known for her creativity, Erica loved to paint and had a special eye for interior design. In her free time, she spent many happy days at the beach soaking in the sun and enjoying the ocean breeze.
She is survived by her son, her pride and joy, Noah Alan Lewis of Ocean; parents, Phillip and Linda Haning of Morehead City; sister, Alicia Nelson and husband Jeffrey of Ocean; brother, Phil Haning and wife April of Broad Creek; nieces and nephews, Sara Nelson, Jeffrey Nelson and wife Kelsy, Nolan Haning, and Vada Haning; great-nephews, Carter, Casen and Campbell Nelson; her friend and former husband, Luther Lewis; and of course, her fur baby, Gator.
As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be made to the Carteret County Humane Society, P.O. Box 357, Newport, NC 28570, https://www.cchsshelter.com/donate/
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
