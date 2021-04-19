Charles Richard “Rick” Wilson Jr., 75, of Cape Carteret, passed away Sunday, April 18, 2021, at Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport.
His private graveside service will be held at Park Lawn Memorial Gardens in Winston-Salem.
Rick worked for the Teamster Union as a diesel mechanic for 30 years. He was the owner and operator for a HVAC business. He loved RV travels with his wife and beloved dog. He enjoyed fresh and saltwater fishing, from Bass to Bluefin, and has many awards and citations. He was an avid golfer and a member of Star Hill Golf Club, where he played at least four times a week with his special friends in the “Old Guys Group.” At 73, he finally shot his age. He also enjoyed scuba diving, being outdoors and loved to achieve what he set out to do.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara “B.J.” Wilson of the home; daughter, Rhae and husband Chuck; son, C. Rich; stepdaughter, Kimberly; granddaughters, Kailee and Teya; grandson, Griffin; sister, Jessica Williams and husband Eddie; brother, Jason; special aunt, Liz McBride; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents, C.R. and Ernestine Wilson; and a brother, Paul Wilson.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory of Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
