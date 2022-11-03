Joseph "Joe" Pake, Beaufort
Joseph Hardy Pake, 82, of Beaufort, passed away on Thursday, November 2, 2022 at the Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, November 8, 2022 at Carteret Memorial Gardens with Rev. Tammy Lee and Rev. Neil Salter officiating. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC.
Ronald "Ron" Cybrynski, Beaufort
Ronald W. Cybrynski, 78, of Beaufort, passed away Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. Ron was born on October 28, 1944, in Greensboro, NC. According to his wishes, there will be no viewing and no funeral service. He was an organ donor and the remains returned will be cremated. A private gathering may be held at a future date to spread his ashes over the water he enjoyed so much.
Xenophon Mason, Harlowe
Xenophon Fearrington (“Mike”) Mason, 99, of Harlowe, passed away quietly from natural causes on November 2, 2022. He is survived by his son, Charles Mason and wife, Susan, of Atlantic; daughter, Jennifer Mason of Apex; son, Jeffrey Mason of Kernersville; daughter, Stephanie Shady and husband, Jim, of Beaufort; two grandchildren (Dawn Mason Thomas and Mason Shady) and two great-grandchildren (Peyton Thomas and Hannah Thomas).
OLIVE W. TURNER, Beaufort
Olive W. Turner, 91, of Beaufort, passed away on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at Pruitt Health in Sea Level. Her funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, November 5th at Munden Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Gethsemane Memorial Park.
MICHAEL J. HURLEY JR, Havelock
Michael J. Hurley Jr., 53, of Havelock, passed away on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at his home. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Cremations, Havelock, NC.
