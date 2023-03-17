Martha Chadwick “Gibbs” King, 85 formerly of Jacksonville, passed away on March 16, 2023.
A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, March 22nd at 11:00am at Jones Funeral Home in Jacksonville. Ennichement at a later date at St. Anne’s Episcopal Church.
She was a retired Elementary Teacher in Onslow County.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Leslie A. King.
She was survived by her son, Alex King and wife, Kindra, of Wilson; her granddaughter, Lillian King; her sister, Mary Lee Daughety and husband, Lynwood Daughety, of Beaufort; and her brother, George Gibbs and wife, Ruth, of Lawrence, Kansas.
The family will receive friends after the memorial service at Jones Funeral Home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.