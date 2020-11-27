Alexander Wynman Smith, 18, of Cedar Island, passed away Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at UNC Health.
His funeral service is at 2 p.m. Sunday at Cedar Island United Methodist Church, officiated by the Rev. Nelson Koonce and the Rev. Kevin Stott. Interment will follow at Cedar Island Community Cemetery. Friends are welcome to attend the service. In keeping with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines pertaining to the novel coronavirus, those who are ill or at-risk (elderly, immune-compromised) are encouraged to stay home. Additionally, there will be a limit to the number of people in the building at one time, and those who attend will be asked to bring and wear a protective mask. Help us honor the family while practicing safe measures. Friends are also encouraged to leave words of comfort to the family through the website.
Alexander is survived by his parents, Travis and Kimberley Smith of the home; sisters, Destiny Smith of Cedar Island and Jasmine Smith and companion Nicholas Dobert of New Bern; brother, Adrian Smith and companion Hailey Salter of Cedar Island; twin brother, Parker Smith of Cedar Island; maternal grandparents, Perry and Jeannine Willis of Sea Level; paternal grandparents, Charles and Emma Smith of Cedar Island; aunt, Cindy Willis of Newport; uncle, Tony Smith of Florida; niece, Serenity Smith; nephews, Carter Smith and Spencer Smith; and multiple cousins.
He was preceded in death by his aunt, Cindy Smith; and uncle, Greg Smith.
The family would like to extend their extreme gratitude to the Cedar Island and surround communities for their acts of kindness and love during this difficult time.
Flowers are welcome, or memorial cards may be sent to the family at Munden Funeral Home, c/o Alexander Smith family, 2112 Arendell St., Morehead City, NC 28557.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
