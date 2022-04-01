PATRICIA "PAT" BUCK WILSON, wansboro
Patricia "Pat" Buck Wilson, 81, of Swansboro, passed away on Thursday, March 31, 2022, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House. Arrangements are incomplete. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C.
FRIEDA HANSLEY LEWIS, Broad Creek
Frieda Hansley Lewis, 79, of Broad Creek, passed away on Thursday, March 31, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. Arrangements are incomplete. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C.
CHARLES "BILLY" CHADWICK, Harkers Island
Charles “Billy” Chadwick, 74, of Harkers Island, passed away on Thursday, March 31, 2022, at his home. His funeral service will be held at 3 p.m., Sunday, April 3rd at Huggins Memorial Baptist Church on Harkers Island, officiated by Rev. Jason Salter. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service. Interment will follow at Vergie Mae Cemetery.
ARTHUR BAIZE, Carolina Pines
Arthur Baize, 68, of Carolina Pines, passed away Friday, April 1, 2022, at Carolina East Medical Center. Arrangements are incomplete. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Cremations, in Havelock, N.C.
