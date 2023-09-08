LUTHER B. LONG JR., Newport
Luther B. Long Jr., 86, of Newport, North Carolina, passed away peacefully on September 7, 2023, at his home. A memorial service to honor Luther’s life will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, September 16th at Munden Funeral Home, officiated by Chaplain Rick Brooks.
Annette Pippin James, 75, of Newport, passed away peacefully on September 6, 2023, at Carteret Health Care. A graveside service to honor Annette's life will be held at 10 a.m., Thursday, September 14th at Gethsemane Memorial Park, officiated by Rev. Tom Supplee.
Sanford “Sandy” Philip Santoli, 74, long time resident of Mobile, Alabama, died in Morehead City, North Carolina, on September 6, 2023. Sandy was born on November 29, 1948, in Brooklyn, New York. He graduated from Sayville High School on Long Island and received a bachelor’s degree from Southern Arkansas University.
