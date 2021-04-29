George Miller Russell, 89, of Beaufort, passed away Thursday, April 29, 2021, in Kinston.
His service is at 2 p.m. Friday at Live Oak Grove Christian Church in Beaufort with the Rev. Bill Pollock officiating. He will be laid to rest at 2 p.m. Saturday at Westminster Gardens Cemetery in Greensboro.
George was born Oct. 3, 1931, in Beaufort to Sadie Miller Russell and George Randolph Russell. He attended Beaufort Graded School, then helped his father in his oyster and clam business until George was drafted in 1952. He served proudly in Germany during the Korean era.
When he was discharged, he attended Kings Business College, where he received a degree in bookkeeping. From there, George moved to Greensboro, where he worked for Pegrim West Building Supply. He kept the books there for 22 years and then started driving delivery trucks for 24 more years. He met his wife, Irvine Minter Russell, in Greensboro, and they were happily married for more than 35 years. George had a hobby working on mowers, appliances and TVs. George and Irvine attended Bethel Baptist Church in Greensboro faithfully.
George is survived by his several nieces and nephews; and his stepdaughter, Jeanette Bayer.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Irvine; and his brother, William Thomas “Tommy” Russell.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in George’s name may be made to Live Oak Grove Christian Church.
Arrangements are by Noe Funeral Service Inc. of Beaufort. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
(Paid obituary)
