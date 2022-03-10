Helen Cash Dudley, 81, of Beaufort, passed away on Thursday, March 10, 2022, at the Croatan Ridge Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Newport.
Helen was born on July 3, 1940, in Micaville, North Carolina, to the late Rev. H. H. Cash and Thelma Roberts Cash.
She is survived by her son, David George of Charlotte, NC; 2 grandchildren; 1 great grandchild; special nephew, Bill and Linda Faucette; and other family and friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Belva George Miller; sisters, Mildred Faucette, Elsie Cash and Betty Cash; and brothers, Wallace Cash and Paul Cash.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
