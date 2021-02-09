Bette Eaton Montaperto, 79, of Morehead City, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport.
Her service is at 1 p.m. Friday at All Saints Anglican Church with the Revs. John Grayson, King Cole and David Linka officiating.
Bette was born in Tenafly, N.J., to Charles and Barbara Eaton May 15, 1941. The family later moved to Ridgewood, N.J., where Bette attended Ridgewood High School. She received a bachelor of science in early childhood education from Wheelock College in Boston, Mass. In November 1988, she and Ronald Montaperto were married in Springfield, Va. While living in Springfield, Bette served as co-director of a preschool and daycare center. Under her leadership, the school was the first to receive national accreditation. She was a dedicated and highly effective teacher of young children, many of whom she corresponded with on a regular basis after leaving. Many adults today remember “Miss Bette” with admiration and deep affection. Bette was a joyful person who communicated enthusiastically with her many friends. She had an ability to develop deep connections with those whom she met. Deeply religious, she saw her relationships with others as an expression of her love for God. In 2004, Bette and Ron found their way to Morehead City. Bette immediately became involved with local charitable work, especially with the Meals on Wheels Program which she co-directed. This work introduced her to the many facets of life in Carteret County. Over the years she developed a network of friends whom she helped financially, emotionally and spiritually. As with her young students, many local people remember her with fondness and gratitude.
Bette was an intensely spiritual person whose love for God was simultaneously simple and yet profound. She was an active member of All Saints Anglican Church and always said yes and voluntarily assumed a wide variety of tasks. Her keen sense of humor enabled her to approach challenges with a light touch.
Bette’s major priority focused on her marriage to Ron. Which resulted in a 32-year relationship of love and devotion. She taught Ron the importance of compromise, commitments and patience. They always had each other’s backs.
Bette is survived by her husband, Ron Montaperto; sister Nancy Goff of Denver, Colo.; brother, Larry Eaton of Palm Beach, Fla.; daughters, Jennifer Adams of Daytona Beach, Fla., and Nancy Bowman of Winston-Salem; sons, David Montaperto of Denver, Colo., and Mark Montaperto and his wife Julie of Charlotte; grandchildren, Nick, Emilie, Kyle, and Rion; and great-grandson, James.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to the Crystal Coast Hospice House, P.O. Box 640, Newport, NC 28570; or Hush Puppy Haven.
Arrangements are by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
(Paid obituary)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.