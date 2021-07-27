Norma Blake, 83; service held

The light in our world went dim at 6:02 a.m. Wednesday, July 22, 2021, when our mother, Norma Jeanne Rogers Blake, 83, of Moss Bluff, La., closed those piercing green eyes for the last time, surrounded by those she loved best; daughters, Roberta “Bertie,” Charla and her beloved granddaughter, Whitnie Victoria. She passed away peacefully in the home she, our dad Braxton, and our precious Grandma Roberta shared following Hurricane Rita.
A remembrance of her life was Sunday, July 25, 2021, at Miguez Funeral Home in Jennings, La., Services for Norma Jeanne Rogers Blake were Monday, July 26, 2021, at First United Methodist Church in Lake Charles with Rev. Weldon Bares’ officiating. Burial in Wakefield Memorial Cemetery will be private under the direction of Miguez Funeral Home of Jennings. Norma Jeanne’s service included an end of watch service and presentation of the United States flag by the Cameron Parish Sheriff’s Department. In honor of her service to the Cameron Parish Sheriff’s Department, her flag will fly over the Cameron Parish Courthouse and then be returned to her family.
She was born on November 11, 1937 in Cameron, Louisiana to parents, Charles A. “Buster” and Alma Roberta Eagleson Rogers. She was a 1955 graduate of Creole High School. She also attended Southern Methodist University in Dallas, Texas and McNeese State University in Lake Charles.
She married Joseph Braxton Blake, Jr. of Beaufort, NC on August 10, 1957 in Cameron. Braxton came to Cameron with the Menhaden industry like so many of their life-long friends. They had just celebrated their 51st wedding anniversary when Braxton passed away in 2007.
Norma Jeanne retired from the Cameron Parish Sheriff’s office after 25 years of service as Deputy Chief Tax Collector. She served the Louisiana Fur and Wildlife Festival many years as the coordinator of the Miss Cameron Parish Contest and as co-editor of the Louisiana Fur Festival cookbook. She was a 60+ year member of the Order of the Eastern Star, Thelma Hackett Chapter #225 and held dual membership in Moss Bluff #242. In 2015, she was appointed as Grand Adah for the Order of the Eastern Star, State of Louisiana. She also was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution, the United Daughters of the Confederacy, United Methodist Women, Home Demonstration, Cowbelles, National Longhorn Association, Cameron Parish Library Board, Cameron Parish Crime Stoppers and many others.
She is survived by two daughters, Roberta “Bertie” and her husband Billy Pinch of Welsh and Charla Jo Blake of Moss Bluff; beloved granddaughter, Whitnie Victoria Pinch of Welsh; stepgrandchildren, Christie and David McCullough of Roswell, Georgia, David Pinch (Bronwen LaLande Theriot) of Kinder, LA and Fallon and Marcus Broussard of Maurice; stepgreat-grandchildren, Haydon (Hayley) Sturlese, Emma Grace Pinch, Riley Theriot, Adrian McCullough, Easton and Grant Broussard; stepgreat-great-grandchild, Amelia Gail Sturlese; very special niece, BJ Blake of Bonneau, South Carolina; sisters-in-law, Ella Blake Stroud of Florida and Jeannette Blake of South Carolina; brother-in-law, Larry Pittman of North Carolina; and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and hundreds of wonderful friends across the country.
Preceding her in death were her parents; her beloved husband of 51 years, Joseph Braxton Blake, Jr.; her in-laws, Joe and Neta Carol Blake of Merrimon, NC; sister-in-law, Frances Blake Pittman of Beaufort NC; and brothers-in-law, George Allen Blake of South Carolina and Bobby Douglas Stroud of Florida.
Carrying Norma Jeanne to her place of rest were Pall Bearers Bryan “Goose” Richard, Lester “Ferpo” Richard, Jr., Hayes “Pete” Picou, Jr., Ronnie Dean “Deannie Bug” Picou, Jim Paul Dupont and James Austin “Jamie” Guthrie.
Honorary pallbearers and special friends and family included Renetta Peshoff, Jeanette Benoit, Charlie LeBlanc, Leanna Vincent Caldwell , Sally Domingue, Gail Mudd, Charles Primeaux, Franklin Jones, Ricky Chapman, Larry Turner, Jerry Jones, Sr., John Conner, James Kendall Burton, son-in-law Billy Pinch and Gwen Klumpp. Also included are the members of her OES Grand Family; members of her primary chapter Thelma Hackett #225, past employees of Cameron Construction Company and The Santa Fe Ladies.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Norma Jeanne’s memory to the Wounded Warrior Project, OES Service Dogs, Wakefield Memorial Cemetery or a charity of your choice.
Arrangements are by Miguez Funeral Home. Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.miguezfuneralhome.com.
