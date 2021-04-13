Florida Simmons Smith, 79, of Trent Woods, formerly of Newport, passed away peacefully Saturday, April 10, 2021, at home with her family by her side.
Her service is at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Cotten Funeral Home in New Bern.
She was born in Newport and attended Newport Consolidated School and East Carolina University. After beginning her career as a public school teacher, she soon transitioned to her true calling, social work, and retired as a program manager with the Craven County Department of Social Services.
She is survived by her son, Jeff Smith of Raleigh; her sister, Brenda and husband Earl Smith; brother, Curtis George Simmons; her sister-in-law, Ruth and husband Sherrill Garner; brothers-in-law, Lewis and wife Sharon Smith and Phillip Kirk; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Ira Thomas Smith; her parents, Dallas and Pearl Simmons; and her sister, Margaret Phillip Kirk.
Special recognition is given to her devoted sister, Brenda, who was with her nonstop in the final months, and to the caring staff of Craven County Hospice and Home Instead. They made Florida’s wish to remain at home possible.
The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service Tuesday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts can be made in Florida’s honor at her beloved church, Trinity United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 12867, New Bern, NC 28561, or Craven County Hospice, Craven County Health Department Foundation, P.O. Drawer 12610, New Bern, NC 28561.
Cotten Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Florida Simmons Smith.
(Paid obituary)
