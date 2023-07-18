Ellen Margaret Parson, 82, of Morehead City, passed away Sunday, July 16, 2023, at her home.
Services for Ellen are pending at this time and will be announced as soon as they are finalized.
Ellen was born on November 18, 1940, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, to the late John and Margaretmary Monaghan. She was a devoted member of St. Egbert’s Catholic Church. She found solace and guidance in her faith and in the teachings of Christ. Ellen had a forever love with her sweetheart of over 61 years, John. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Ellen will be remembered for her compassionate heart, her selflessness, and her unwavering faith. Her kindness and generosity knew no bounds, and she was a living example of Christ’s teachings. May her memory be a blessing to all who knew and loved her.
Those remaining to cherish her memory are her loving husband, John Parson, of the home; daughters, Ellen Marion (Michael), of Idaho, Jennifer Fox (David), of Pennsylvania, Patsy Parson, of Morehead City, Mary Barrowman, of Morehead City; brother, Joseph Monaghan (Beth), of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; sister, Margaretmary Monaghan, of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; grandchildren, John Fox (Elizabeth), Daniel Fox, Justine Manues (John), Abigale Pinderup (Chris), Travis Marion (Kari), Emily Barrowman; and 7 great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Ellen was preceded in death by her brothers, Jack and Patrick Monaghan; and sister, Eileen Keller.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to 3HC Hospice, 2402 Wayne Memorial Drive, Goldsboro, NC 27534.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
