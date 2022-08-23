Roy Hamilton Keller, Jr., 96, of Swansboro, affectionately known as “Jukebox,” passed away peacefully on Friday, August 19, 2022, surrounded by his loving family.
Roy was always kind and had a sweet and gentle soul. He loved everyone, and he was loved and revered by all who knew him. A true legend, he leaves behind an unforgettable impression on those he has met along the way.
Roy was born to the late Roy Hamilton Keller, Sr. and Lula Mae Cooper Keller on April 23, 1926, in Wayne County, NC. He was proud to serve his country, joining the Navy in 1943 at 17 years old to fight in World War II as a Gunner II aboard the USS Micka DE 176, a Navy Cannon-class destroyer escort. After the war, he returned to Goldsboro and attended the Feree School of Art in Raleigh where he honed his love of art and design. Roy later met and married his “child bride” Margaret Joyce Bissette on November 27, 1952. They settled in Kinston, NC, where they raised a beautiful family. He worked as a draftsman within the engineering department at DuPont and retired after 32 years of service. His passion for art and design allowed him to work on the side creating art and signs for people and businesses in the community. Roy was also known, much to their delight, for drawing jewelry and tattoos on his children with magic markers when they were younger, as well as on his grandchildren. He so loved his family, and he impressed the importance of “family first” on all members of his large family. In his lifetime, he never met a stranger, and he loved helping people.
Roy’s love for bluegrass took him all over North Carolina to music festivals. As he befriended people and bands along the way, he would invite them to his home where he would hold neighborhood fish stews and bluegrass music parties. He loved the outdoors and was an avid hunter and collector of Indian arrowheads and artifacts. He shared his love of the outdoors with his family, friends, and with Boy Scout Troop 44 of Kennedy Home, a local orphanage where he volunteered and served as Scout Master for 14 years. To this day, he is still loved and respected by many of those scouts, now men.
Roy is survived by his loving wife and “child bride”, Margaret, his five daughters who he told EVERYONE about: Penny Evans, Joy Turnage (Jeff), Kim Anderson (Ricky), Kay Zimarino (Steve), and Holly Tolston (Mike), all of Swansboro, his “adopted son” Keith Ipock (Wanda), and ten grandchildren: Cam Hathaway (Jourdan), Allyn Jo Carter, Michael Carter (Andrea), Kylie English, Kasi Barnes (Doug), Nick Zimarino, Logan Zimarino, Tanner Tolston, and Gunner Tolston. In addition to his five daughters and ten grandchildren, he was blessed with 13 great-grandchildren (Courtney Rivera, Stormy Smith, Christina Carter, Danielle Smith, Zoe Carter, Aaron Carter, Evan Carter, Maddie Hathaway, Keller Hathaway, Kalynne English, Xander English, Brenna Barnes, Jace Barnes, and four great-great grandchildren, with one more on the way. Lastly, we cannot forget his dear longtime friend and confidant, “Uncle Skip” Lanier (Edna).
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Kitty Keller Fabrizio and Robert Gene “Bobcat” Keller, and his sweet granddaughter Christy Carter.
We will gather at Jones Funeral Home in Swansboro, NC, on Saturday, August 27, 2022, at 2:00 pm to remember him and celebrate a life well-lived. Visitation with family will follow the service. Please bring your fondest memories to share with family and friends.
In honor of Roy’s love for bluegrass music, the family requests those who wish to express sympathy to consider making a donation to the NC Bluegrass Music Association (www.ncbgma.org). This organization is dedicated to the preservation and promotion of bluegrass music and to passing on the heritage of bluegrass and traditional music to the youth across the state.
Internet condolences may be made to the family at www.jonesfh.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.