Betty Jane Lewis, 89, of Clayton, formerly of Morehead City, passed away Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, at her home.
Her memorial service is at 2 p.m. Friday at First Baptist Church in Morehead City, officiated by Dr. Nate Leonard. Friends are welcome to attend the service. For those unable to attend, the family invites you to view the view the service on livestream at facebook.com/FirstBaptist Church-MoreheadCity. In keeping with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines pertaining to the novel coronavirus, those who are ill or at risk are encouraged to stay home. Additionally, there will be a limit to the number of people in the building at one time. Those who attend will be asked to wear a protective mask. Help us honor the family while practicing safe measures.
Betty spent her years serving her church, community and family. In addition to being a constant presence and support to her husband and five children throughout the years, she was one of the first women deacons of First Baptist Church. When she wasn’t cooking or baking for a member or family in need, she was crocheting a hat or prayer shawl. She put her registered nursing degree to use by volunteering her services to the American Red Cross and local blood drives. She also was a volunteer in the local chapter of the N.C. Extension Homemakers Association, an adult volunteer organization that works within the communities to empower families and individuals to improve their quality of life, where she served some years as secretary and president.
There never seemed to be a limit to any endeavor or craft she pursued. Betty’s hands, heart, soul and her faith were never idle. Colossians 3:17. Proverbs 31:24-30.
She is survived by her sons, Michael Dean Lewis and wife Dorothy of West Palm Beach, Fla., and Gregg Allen Lewis and wife Kimberly of Huffman, Texas; daughters, Sharon Marie Lewis of Clayton, Lynne Sue Lewis of Clayton and Linda Lewis Gilewicz and husband Michael of Raleigh; grandchildren, Micah Lewis and wife Rachel of Tampa, Fla., Joshua Lewis and wife Janae of College Station, Texas, and Joey Lynne-Marie Gilewicz of Charlotte; and three great-grandson; and one blessing on the way.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Kennith D. Lewis; and her parents, George Watson Rudy and Marie Betts Rudy.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Betty’s memory to Mercy Ships, P.O. Box 1930, Lindale, TX 75771, or online at www.donate.mercyships.org, or to the American Red Cross, P.O. Box 37839, Boone, IA 50037-0839, or online at redcross.org/donate.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory of Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
