Debbie Jean Albus, 65, of Atlantic, passed away on Sunday, December 25, 2022, at her home in Atlantic.
A celebration of life will be held on Thursday, December 29 at 4:00pm at the Boy Scout Hut in Davis.
Debbie was known for her love of cooking and her family. She never let anyone go hungry and was always willing to help the less fortunate. Debbie especially enjoyed her time in the food industry when she operated Debbie’s Bar and Grill (Don’s). After she retired from the food industry, she enjoyed gardening and sitting on her front porch. Debbie loved spending time with her and Donald’s children and grandchildren, and she talked about her brothers, sisters, and extended family often.
She is survived by her life partner, Donald Lawrence of Atlantic; son, Eddie Price of Atlantic; daughter, Jessie Fulcher and husband, Ryan of Irmo, SC; step son, Ashley Lawrence and wife, Amy of Burgaw; step daughter, Jessica Dupree and husband, Dane of Harkers Island; grandchildren, Jacy Ray Price of Cedar Island; Ashlyn Price of Atlantic; Jake and Emma Grace Fulcher of Irmo, SC; Kole, Nicholas, and Harper Dupree all of Harkers Island; brother, Eddie Albus of CA; sister, Dyanna Albus of CA; brother, Chris Albus of AZ; sister Phyllis Hastings of OK; sister Lisa Strickland of KS; sister Dreama Hastings of OK;and sister Dawn Miller of OK.
She was preceded in death by her mother and stepfather, Grace and Edward Albus; father, Edward Tyng; and son, Jim Price.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Hope Mission of Carteret County.
Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.