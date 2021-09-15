Phil Gillikin, 74; private service

Mr. Phil Gillikin, 74, of Tazwell, Tenn., formally of Otway, died Monday, Sept. 13 2021, at his home.
Burial will be private in Tazwell TN
He was the husband of Linda Lupton Gillikin
Born in Morehead City on July 14 1947 he was the son of the late Vernon and Mary Gillikin
Mr. Gillikin worked at Connors until 1981 when he then went to Cherry Point where he retired in 2007.
Surviving in addition to his wife is his daughter, Veronica Gillikin and husband Rodney Gillikin of Bettie NC; and grandson, Hunter Gillikin of Morehead City NC.
Clinch Mountain Crematory Bean Station TN handling final arrangements.
