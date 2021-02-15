Thomas H. “Tom” Potter Sr., 92, of Morehead City, passed away Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, at his home.
His private service is at 11 a.m. Wednesday, officiated by Dr. Nate Leonard. A private interment will follow at Carteret Memorial Gardens. Out of respect and concern for public health and safety, the family invites friends to view the webcast of the service at Munden Funeral Home’s website.
Tom was the past owner and operator of Potter Oil Co. He was a member of Open Door Baptist Church. He served as the past chairman of the Carteret County School Board, past president of the Beaufort Rotary Club, the Beaufort Jaycees and the Morehead City Country Club. He served as president of the N.C. Petroleum Marketers and the National Petroleum Marketers Association, which gave him the opportunity to travel to all 50 states. He was the church treasurer at First Baptist Church of Beaufort, served as a deacon and brotherhood chairman. He was a member of the Franklin Masonic Lodge.
He is survived by his daughter, Ann Potter Stanley and husband Wayne of Morehead City; son, Thomas H. Potter Jr. and wife Jan of White Lake; wife, Dorris Gillespie Potter of the home; grandchildren, Kimberly Davis and husband Scott of Semora, James “Chip” Langdale and wife Yasi of Cary, Emily Potter Garner of Chapel Hill and Thomas H. Potter III of Conway, S.C.; and great-grandchildren, Robert, Layla, Zoe and Meredith.
He was preceded in death by his first wife of 58 years, Elizabeth Davis Potter; and his parents, Thomas and Alma Potter.
Flowers are welcome, or memorial donations may be made to Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601; or Continuum Home Care & Hospice of Craven County, 1505 S. Glenburnie Road, Suite M, New Bern, NC 28562.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory of Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
