James Everette Sykes, Sr., 72, of Morehead City, passed away Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, at CarolinaEast Medical Center.
The family will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 11, at Munden Funeral Home.
James was born on April 27, 1949, in Savannah, Georgia to the late Joseph and Molly Sykes.
Being on the open road, seeing new sights and admiring the beauty of our country was something James enjoyed during his long career as a bus driver for Trailways Bus Line. In later years, he worked for the Conner Company then Sandcastle Motors, where he mastered the skill of carefully moving and transporting mobile homes. He might be better known through various bars that he owned and operated in the Havelock area over the years.
He is survived by his son, James Sykes, Jr. and wife Stacy of New Bern; grandchildren, Derrek Young, Melody Young, Blake Young (Shaina), Brooke Sykes Rigsby (Johnathon), Brittany Sykes, and Ainsley Sykes; 6 great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife Mary Powers; his second wife Jamie Sykes; daughter, April Caroline Young; sister, Joanne Sykes; and brothers, Jerry Sykes and Larry Sykes.
Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory Inc. in Morehead City.
