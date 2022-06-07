Lois “Tootsie” Cannon, 81, of Beaufort, passed away Sunday, June 5, 2022, at Carteret Health Care.
Her graveside service will be held at 11a.m., Saturday, June 11, at Tuttles Grove Cemetery in Beaufort. The family will receive friends following the service.
Lois was born on December 24, 1940, in Columbia, North Carolina to the late James and Martha Brickhouse. She was a faithful member of Maranatha Pentecostal Holiness Church in Beaufort. In her free time she enjoyed coloring, especially floral pieces. Lois will forever be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother.
Those left to treasure her memory are her daughter, Sandra McLean (Don) of Havelock; son, Joel Cannon Jr. (JoAnn) of New Bern; brother, Joseph Warren Brickhouse (Julie) of Greenville, NC; sister, Janie Fay Cannon (Billy) of Beaufort; grandchildren, Herbie Baysden, Jacob Baysden, Joshua McLean, Autumn McLean, Destinee Wetherington, and Kayla Webber; great grandchildren, Joella Baysden, Ethan Baysden, Dillon Baysden, and Lillian Wetherington.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Joel Cannon; sisters, Virgia Harker, Julia Sorey, Barbara Ann Hardison; and brother, Jimmy Brickhouse.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.