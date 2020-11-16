Beverly Jean Peck, 76, of Newport, passed away Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport.
A celebration of Beverly’s life is at 11 a.m. Thursday at Munden Funeral Home, officiated by the Rev. Billy Knox. Friends are welcome to attend the service. For those unable to attend, the family invites you to view the webcast of the service through her obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. In keeping with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines pertaining to the novel coronavirus, those who are ill or at-risk (elderly, immune-compromised) are encouraged to stay home. Additionally, there will be a limit to the number of people in the building at one time, and those who attend will be asked to bring and wear a protective mask. Help us honor the family while practicing safe measures. Friends are also encouraged to leave words of comfort to the family through the website.
Beverly was born Oct. 28, 1944, in Claysburg, Pa., to the late Ernest and Mildred Mosser. She will be remembered for her amazing cooking, especially her lasagna, and the wonderful family meals she provided. Beverly will be forever cherished as a loving wife, mother and grandmother.
She is survived by her husband, Bob Peck of the home; son, Robert Peck and wife Margaret of Havelock; sister, Thelma Hazenstab and husband Robert of Duncansville, Pa.; grandchild, Mikel Baxter and husband Ron; and great-grandchildren, Ryleigh Baxter and Skylar Baxter.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Harry Gregory Peck; brother, Richard Mosser; and grandson, Gregory Robert Peck.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to the American Kidney Foundation, 30 East 33rd St., New York, NY 10016.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
