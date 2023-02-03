Ray Harold Wells, 90, of Morehead City, passed away Saturday, January 28, 2023, at Carteret Health Care
Dad was proud to be a Veteran and a Civil Service Employee for 40 years. He loved his family, fishing, cooking and his neighbors!
Our Father was such a nice man! As his children, we had the privilege of seeing his kindness and generosity portrayed in so many ways, to so many people over the years. He was a true light to us and all who knew him. We love you Dad and are blessed to be your children!
He is survived by his sons, Earl and Ronnie Wells, and his daughter, Pam Wells Smith.
The family received friends from 5-8 p.m. Thursday, February 2, 2023, at the home of Ronnie Wells, 901 Oak Dr. Morehead City, NC 28557, in Northwoods Subdivision.
The family requests no flowers be sent or any trees to be planted.
Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
