Edna Nixon Moore, 90, of Beaufort, formerly of Salter Path, passed away Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, at her home.
Her memorial service is at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 23 at Munden Funeral Home, officiated by the Rev. Donald Thomas of Salter Path Methodist Church. Family and friends are welcome to attend the service. A private burial will be held at Gethsemane Memorial Park. For those unable to attend, the family invites you to view the webcast of the service through her obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. In keeping with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines pertaining to the novel coronavirus, those who are ill or at-risk (elderly, immune-compromised) are encouraged to stay home. Additionally, there will be a limit to the number of people in the building at one time, and those who attend will be asked to bring and wear a protective mask. Help honor the family while practicing safe measures. Friends are also encouraged to leave words of comfort to the family through the website.
Edna was born Jan. 5,1930, in Punta Gorda, Fla., to the late Edward Nixon and Mary Phillips Ipock Nixon. Coming from a large family, Edna had many siblings who have all preceded her in death. She moved to her beloved Salter Path when she was 15 years old, after finishing high school two years early in Beaufort, S.C. She enjoyed her work as a seamstress at Blue Bell Shirt Factory and later as a cashier at the Iron Steamer Fishing Pier. Her hobbies included fishing, embroidery, crocheting, reading and completing puzzle books. Edna was a lifelong member of Salter Path United Methodist Church.
She is survived by her daughter, Valerie Moore Fodrie and husband Robert “Bobby” of Beaufort, formerly of Salter Path; and numerous nieces and nephews from across the United States.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by the love of her life, her husband of 43 years, Leslie Snow Moore of Salter Path.
Flowers are welcome, or memorials can be senttoSalter Path United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 70, Atlantic Beach, NC 28512.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
