Manly G. Smith, 93, of Newport, passed away Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at his home surrounded by his loving family.
His funeral service is at 2 p.m. Friday at Newport Baptist Church, officiated by Dr. Gary Carroll and the Rev. Jack Bowen. Interment will follow at Cedar Grove Cemetery. Friends are welcome to attend the service. For those unable to attend, the family invites you to view the webcast of the service through his obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. In keeping with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines pertaining to the novel coronavirus, those who are ill or at-risk (elderly, immune-compromised) are encouraged to stay home. Additionally, there will be a limit to the number of people in the building at one time, and those who attend will be asked to bring and wear a protective mask. Help us honor the family while practicing safe measures. Friends are also encouraged to leave words of comfort to the family through the website.
Manly was born in Newport March 5, 1927, to Johnnie and Zilphia Smith. He lived and worked on the family farm with his three brothers and three sisters. He attended Newport Consolidated School and graduated in 1945. After graduating, he worked at Garner Dairy Farm, Phillips Fish Factory and assisted brick masons in the building of Morehead Hospital, now Carteret Health Care. He was also a delivery driver for Garner’s Dry Cleaners, the first in Newport.
On Oct. 19, 1950, Manly was drafted into the U.S. Army. He was a proud veteran, having served his country in Korea from 1950-52, earning the rank of master sergeant.
Upon returning home, Manly met Louise Jones of Mill Creek. They began their 66 years together June 23, 1954. They built their home in Newport, where they remained throughout their years together, raising three children and staying active in the community they love.
Manly enjoyed gardening, woodworking, traveling and spending time with his family, including many nieces, nephews and cousins. Above all else, he loved being “Papa” to his grandchildren.
Manly attended the Naval Apprentice School and began his career at the Naval Air Rework Facility at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, where he worked for 34 years in the aircraft metalsmith department. After retiring in 1986, he opened Country Woodwork, where he built custom furniture, including swings and picnic tables, many of which can be found at homes all around Carteret County.
Manly was a lifelong member of Newport Baptist Church, where he was very active in the life and ministry of the church, serving as a deacon, Sunday school teacher and chairman of many committees.
He is survived by his loving wife, Louise Jones Smith of the home; daughters, Beverly Smith Haggard and husband Jim of Durham and Deanna Smith Hull of Newport; son, John L. Smith and wife Barbie of Morehead City; brothers, A.G. Smith of Merritt Island, Fla., and Mitchell Smith and wife Susie of Morehead City; and grandchildren, Matthew Haggard and wife Marcela of Alexandria, Va., Tyler Haggard of Washington, D.C., Nathanael Hull of Newport, Lauren Beil and husband Josh of Morehead City, Joshua Hull of Newport, Faith Hull of Clearwater, Fla., and Lathan Smith of Middlesex.
Manly was preceded in death by his parents, Johnnie and Zilphia Smith; sisters, Margie Smith, Rose Abersham and Sally Gould; and brother, Walter Smith.
The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service in the fellowship hall of Newport Baptist Church. The same safety guidelines will apply.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Newport Baptist Church Building Fund, P.O. Box 1330, Newport, NC 28570, or a charity of your choice.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
