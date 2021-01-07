Bobby Ray Philyaw, 81, of Newport, formerly of New Bern, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the family will not be holding a memorial service.
Mr. Philyaw was born Aug. 24, 1939, in Comfort to the late John and Lydia Philyaw, and honorably served in the U.S. Army. In earlier years, he worked with Brown and Root Construction Co., where he helped build the mine in Aurora. He later went to work at that same mine, PCS Phosphate, formerly known as Texas Gulf. He took pride in his work and enjoyed his many years as supervisor.
Mr. Philyaw was a dedicated family man who loved spending time with those closest and dearest to him. Deer hunting was a favorite hobby, as well as King Mackerel fishing on the Emerald Isle fishing pier.
He is survived by his wife, Faye Philyaw; daughter, Stephanie Philyaw Davis of Morehead City; son, John David Philyaw of Chocowinity; sisters, Alma Mitchell of Havelock, Carolyn Millinder of Maysville and Catherine North of Jacksonville; grandchildren, Nicholas Davis of Raleigh and John Ross Philyaw of Bayboro; and numerous nieces and nephews to which he was very clos.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Birdie Mae Midgett; and brothers, Wilford Philyaw and Raymond Philyaw.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
