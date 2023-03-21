Marie Skinner Harrell, 92, of Morehead City, passed away on Sunday, March 19, 2023, at Carteret Health Care.
Marie was born on January 10, 1931, in Wilson, North Carolina, to the late Arthur and Zenobi Nichols. Blessed with 70 years with her sweetheart, J.E. Harrell, they had a fulfilling life together. With his role as Fire Marshall in Carteret County, Marie happily worked and volunteered with the Fire Department.
Marie was a member of the Elk’s Lodge where she served as the Esteemed Lecturing Knight. As a fourth chair officer of the Lodge, her primary role was that of brotherly love, administering business correspondence, membership records, and other key tasks.
Always having a melody in her heart, she loved to sing and move to the music, dancing to the happy beat. She was an amazing cook, her specialty being chicken and pastry. Marie was a loving wife, caring mother, and proud grandmother and great-grandmother.
Those remaining to treasure her memory are her daughter, Wanda Brown and husband Ricky of Wilson; son, Steve Harrell and companion Stacey Fulcher of Morehead City; grandchildren, Thomas Brown, Jason Brown, Chelsea Meurer, and Patrick Harrell; and great-grandchildren, Graci Brown, Hunter Brown, Griffin Brown, and Isla Meurer.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband of 70 years, Jonah “J.E.” Harrell “700" who passed away in 2020; daughter, Tilly Harrell; and son, Jonah “Eddie” E. Harrell Jr.,
As an expression of sympathy, flowers are welcome.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
