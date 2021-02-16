Robert J. “Bobby John” Shannon, 77, of Havelock, died Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City.
Family and friends will be notified of a celebration of life at a future date. Burial will be in Memory's Garden in Colonie, N.Y.
He is survived by his brother, James Shannon of Newport; and children, Kelly L. Shannon Cross of Swansboro, Christine M. Shannon Costantini of Cohoes, N.Y., and Tiphany A. Shannon DiMauro of Havelock.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Carolyn Christie.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.