Kenneth “Kenny” David Willard, 44, of Winnetka, Calif., formerly of Morehead City, passed away Sunday, May 24, 2020, at his home in California.
His memorial plans will be made at a later date. For now, the family asks you celebrate and remember Kenny’s life in your hearts in your own personal way, and that you share your time, your laughter and God’s love with family and friends. That’s what Kenny would want.
Kenny attended West Carteret High School and schools in Virginia Beach, Va., and Monroe. He was a beloved son, dad, brother and friend. He was born and raised with God’s gifts of sunshine, salt water and music in his soul. He was truly happiest and at home in the ocean surfing. He also loved spending time with his children, skate boarding, listening to and playing music. It was his growing interest in the music industry and playing in a friend’s band that led him from the East Coast to the West Coast. There, he met the love of his life, settled into a home and soon became a devoted dad. He will be forever remembered, forever loved and forever missed.
He is survived by his true love of 15 years, Melanie Washington; twins, Ian Willard and Abby Willard of the home; daughter, Kaitlyn Carney of Texas; mother, Margaret “Maggie” Fusaro of Morehead City; father, Kenneth W. Willard and wife Jacqueline of Winterville; half-brother, Christopher Willard of Jupiter, Fla.; as well as many aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, John and Juanita Fusaro; paternal grandparents, Edward and Betty Willard; and beloved aunt, Jo Willard Yopp.
Memorial donations may be made to Daily Bread Ministries, Glad Tidings Church, 4621 Country Club Road, Morehead City, NC 28557.
The family handled the arrangements.
(Paid obituary)
