Macon M. Garner, 95, of Newport, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City.
His service is at 2 p.m. Saturday at St. James United Methodist Church in the CLC building, officiated by the Rev. Tom Supplee. Interment will follow at Amariah Garner Cemetery in Newport. Friends are welcome to attend the service. For those unable to attend, the family invites you to view the webcast of the service through his obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. In keeping with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines pertaining to the coronavirus, those who are ill or at-risk (elderly, immune-compromised) are encouraged to stay home. Additionally, there will be a limit to the number of people in the building at one time, and those who attend will be asked to bring and wear a protective mask. Help honor the family while practicing safe measures. Friends are also encouraged to leave words of comfort to the family through the website.
Macon was born on New Year’s Eve, Dec. 31, 1925, in Newport to the late Luther and Blanche Garner. Macon loved the great outdoors and was blessed to work with the U.S. Forest Service for 33 years. Macon accompanied Smokey the Bear for many years in parades and school visits. His love of nature and country life led him to open the first Christmas tree farm in Carteret County. Along with that, he also grew tobacco and peaches.
The love of Macon’s life was his dear wife, Ann Garner, who he was blessed to spend 69 years with, just three weeks shy of 70 years. He will be cherished by his family, which will remember him as a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.
He is survived by his loving wife, Ann Garner of the home; daughters, Teresa Purcell and husband Dennis and Pamela Rose and husband Kenny, all of Newport, and Elizabeth Garner of Morehead City; son, David Garner and wife Debbie of Newport; sister, Ailene Garner of Newport; grandchildren, Angela Garner, James Miller, David Garner Jr., Bennett Rose and Christopher Rose; great-grandchildren, Kairi Miller, Roran Miller, Oliver Garner and Evren Garner; special caregiver, Amy Parish; and other loving caregivers, Sherry and Jenny Lynn.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, James Roscoe Garner.
The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service at St. James United Methodist Church in the CLC building. The same safety guidelines will apply.
As an expression of sympathy, flowers are welcome or memorial contributions, in memory of Macon’s desire to be able to see again, may be made to the Lion’s Club International, 300 W. 22nd St., Oak Brook, IL 60523.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.