Joe I. Hancock Jr., 73, of Forest Hill, Md., formerly of Newport, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, after a brave battle with leukemia.
A memorial will be held at a later date.
Born in Goose Creek, Joe was the son of the late Joseph and Mattie Price Hancock.
Joe proudly served his country during the Vietnam War and for years after in the U.S. Army, then the National Guard from 1965 to 1980. His favorite hobbies were airplanes, computers, playing the guitar and watching his alma mater - the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill Tarheels - play basketball. But Joe's greatest pride and joy were his children and grandchildren.
To know Joe was to know God, and though he will be missed desperately, the family knows he was at peace and ready to meet his heavenly father.
Joe is survived by his wife of 45 years, JoAnn Freeman Hancock of Maryland; his children, Maria and Mike Hourigan of New York and Matthew and Emily Hancock and Mark Hancock, all of of Maryland; his four grandchildren; and his brother, Roy Hancock of North Carolina.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Bobby Hancock; and sister, Janice Hancock Garver.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Joe's name to the United Service Organizations in support of our troops online at uso.org or to the Senator Bob Hooper Hospice House, where Joe received the most amazing care in his final days, onlie at bobhooperhouse.org.
Arrangement are by Highview Funeral and Cremation Services. Online condolences may be made to highviewfuneralservice.com.
(Paid obituary)
