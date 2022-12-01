Bobby Croom, Beaufort
Bobby H. Croom, 84, of Beaufort, passed away Tuesday November 29, 2022, at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City. The funeral service will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday December 3, 2022, at Ann St. United Methodist Church in Beaufort with Pastor Taylor Mills and Rev. Dennis Goodwin officiating.
Vernon Daniels, Cedar Island
Vernon Marshall Daniels, 78, of Cedar Island passed away Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at his home. Arrangements are incomplete at this time. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC.
EDNA "PENNY" FAULKNER, Morehead City
Edna "Penny" Faulkner, 71, of Morehead City, passed away on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House. Her funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., Sunday, December 4th at Munden Funeral Home, officiated by Rev. Ken Yearick. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service.
SHIRLEY RUSSELL POWELL, Bogue
Shirley Russell Powell, of Bogue, passed away on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at her home. Her memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, December 3rd, at Living Waters, Church of God of Prophecy in Bogue, officiated by Rev. Marvin Brisson Jr. Shirley was born in Morehead City, North Carolina, to the late James and Daisy Russell.
ELIZABETH ENGLEBY, Broad Creek
Elizabeth Engleby, 58, of Broad Creek, passed away on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at Duke University Hospital in Durham. Service information and full obituary forthcoming. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
JOHN M. FEDYNA JR.
John M. Fedyna Jr., 40, passed away, Tuesday, November 29,2022 at Carolina East Medical Center. Arrangements are incomplete. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Cremations, Havelock, N.C.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.