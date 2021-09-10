David Wayne Greenleaf, 69, died with his loving sisters by his side on Monday, Sept. 6, 2021, at his home in Morehead City after a brief illness.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Born in Boston, Massachusetts, David was the son of the late George Leaver Greenleaf and Marian (Gray) Greenleaf Ochs.
David’s was a life well lived. He spent his childhood in Hubbardston, Massachusetts, where he fondly remembered time outdoors with his brother—winter camping, fishing, swimming, skiing, biking, blueberrying, hiking, as well as time at the local library. Just before high school, his family moved to Lee, MA. David excelled as a student and graduated with honors from Lee High School. As the oldest sibling, his younger brother and sisters had to contend with his teachers’ extolling his academic record—he set the bar high and graduated from Duke University in 1974. He then spent time he cherished in the White Mountains of New Hampshire bartending, skiing, and hiking, before returning to North Carolina.
David was passionate about food and honed his culinary skills in Durham and on North Carolina’s Crystal Coast, serving for years as the executive chef at the Coral Bay Club. He also was the part owner and creative force behind the Windansea, a popular restaurant in Morehead City.
Throughout his life he was an in-demand caterer, traveling throughout North Carolina and even back to New England to cater his parents’ 35th wedding anniversary party, his sister’s wedding reception, and a kick-off event for Connecticut’s statewide anti-bullying campaign, among others. As a committed Duke Blue Devils fan, he was known for his party fare and cheering on the basketball team alongside his Carolina friends and rivals.
Embodying his liberal arts education, David’s interests spanned history, current events, family genealogy, food and wine, gardening, conservation, the arts, and canine rescue—all fueled by his lifelong passion for reading. He traveled throughout the States and abroad, skiing, sightseeing and taking regional cooking classes.
A treasured raconteur, host and friend, David’s passing has left a hole in the hearts of all who knew him. He is remembered as never resisting a generous impulse—sharing without hesitation his services, time, and cooking for charitable events.
David was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Robert. He leaves two beloved sisters: Jane Greenleaf Cheney (Greg Cheney) of Templeton, MA, and Joyce Greenleaf (Mike Fallon) of Southborough, MA; niece Allison Cheney of Boston, nephews Geoffrey Greenleaf of Dallas, and Andrew Greenleaf of Providence, RI. He is also remembered with love by Richard Ochs of Leesburg, FL, his sister-in-law Randee Greenleaf of Allen, TX, and extended family. He leaves many dear and beloved friends from throughout his life.
His sisters are grateful for the comfort and love from his friends in North Carolina. They hope the joy he brought inspires us all to live our best lives.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Hubbardston Public Library (7 Main St, Hubbardston, MA 01452) or a charity of your choice.
Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. in Morehead City.
