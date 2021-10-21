Betty Saunders Ruby, 91, of Swansboro, died Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021.
A graveside service will be held at Stonewall Memory Gardens in Manassas, Va., at a later date.
She was born Betty Louise Saunders on December 7, 1929 in Leesburg, Virginia, the eldest of seven siblings.
She grew up in Washington, DC and Centreville, VA and graduated from Fairfax High School in 1947. In 1948 she married Herman Edgar Ruby. They made their home in Pittsburgh, PA and in Manassas, VA. Two daughters were born in Washington, DC in the 1950s. The family relocated to Swansboro, NC in 1966, where she was a homemaker and secretary/bookkeeper for local businesses.
Betty was a member of Swansboro United Methodist Church and the United Methodist Women. She enjoyed reading, painting and folk arts, genealogy, antiquing, and hosting holiday events for her extended family. Betty and Herman enjoyed travel and camping throughout the U.S.
After a long illness she died at Lower Cape Fear LifeCare Hospice in Wilmington, NC. The family is grateful for the good care provided by hospice staff and volunteers.
She is survived by daughters, Nancy Burt of Swansboro and Peggy Ogburn (Fred) of Camden, SC; two grandchildren, David Burt (Beth) of Cary, NC and Lee Ogburn (Jennifer) of Ponchatoula, LA; one great-grandchild, Triston Ogburn of Portland, Oregon; and “adopted” granddaughter Christine Burt Patterson; and great-grandchildren, Sheridan, Jon Michael, and Aaron of Fletcher, NC. She is also survived by her sister, Dorothy Atkinson; and by many nieces and nephews.
She was pre-deceased by her husband, Herman; parents, Robert and Helen (Beales) Saunders; and five siblings.
Memorials may be made to Lower Cape Fear LifeCare Hospice in Wilmington, NC or to Swansboro United Methodist Church.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home-Swansboro. Online condolences may be made to www.jonesfh.org.
