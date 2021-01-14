Gary Lee Williams Jr., 38, of Salter Path, passed away Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, at his home.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Gary is survived by his daughters, Madison Williams of Arapahoe and Lelah Williams of Harkers Island; mother, Gloria Ipock and husband Mike See of Salter Path; father, Gary Williams Sr. and wife Anita of Newport; sisters, Dana Bayliss and husband Timothy of New Bern and Shannon Black and husband Joshua of Moyock; brothers, William Sawyer of Salter Path, George Sawyer and wife Dawn of New Bern and J.R. Sawyer and wife Cynthia of Burlington; seven nieces; and two nephews.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
