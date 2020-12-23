J.E. “J.E. Harrell 700” Harrell Sr., 93, of Morehead City, passed away Monday, Dec. 21, 2020 at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City.
A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
Jonah was born Sept. 12, 1927, in Wilson to the late Martha Harrell and Jonah Elijah Harrell. In April of 1948, he left the family farm to work with Imperial Tobacco Co., working at night and going to school during the day. He graduated in 1949 and continued working with the tobacco company for 22 years. While working in the tobacco business, he attended classes at Wilson Technical School, where he received a fire service instructor’s degree. He furthered his studies and earned an associate degree in fire science.
After retiring from the tobacco company in 1970, he moved his family to Carteret County. Always one to stay busy, he operated a motel on Atlantic Beach while also instructing firefighting classes for Carteret Technical College, now Carteret Community College.
In 1972, he was hired as fire marshal, working with the paid and volunteer fire departments to be a liaison for Carteret County commissioners and other agencies. His role in this position was to keep the board of commissioners informed on matters pertaining to the emergency services in Carteret County. During this time as fire marshal of Carteret County, there were seven rescue squads and 14 volunteer and paid fire departments; he certainly had his work cut out for him. He was responsible for the fire and rescue departments obtaining corporate documents, bylaws with rues and regulation, helped set up training standards and record keeping. When he retired in 1989, the county had grown to 14 rescue and 23 fire departments.
While working with the fire and rescue departments, he served on state and local communities, working closely with the insurance services office to set up fire districts by meets and boundaries for fire department insurance ratings. This was needed for the future passing of fire and rescue taxes for each department.
As fire marshal on a lateral plane of responsibility, he stood shoulder to shoulder with the volunteer fire chief, giving advice when asked for it. He didn’t stand idly by, but actively gave advice when he observed situations that could be improved to save lives and property.
For the years, he served the people of Carteret County, North Carolina and our nation, he served with pride and dignity, working night and day, any day of the week, holidays and whenever needed. He was grateful to his family for supporting him during those long hours. To the friends he made along the way, their presence gave him the strength to serve with enthusiasm.
He is survived by his loving wife of 70 years, Marie Skinner Harrell of the home; daughter, Wanda Brown and husband Ricky of Wilson; son, Steve Harrell and companion Stacey Fulcher of Morehead City; grandchildren, Thomas Brown, Jason Brown, Chelsea Meyeur and Patrick Harrell; and great-grandchildren, Graci Brown, Hunter Brown and Griffin Brown.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Tilly Harrell; and son, Eddie Harrell Jr.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to your local fire department.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
