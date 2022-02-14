Phyllis Lee Meeks, 86, of Emerald Isle, passed away peacefully Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, at her home.
Phyllis was born on the 4th of July, 1935. She was the first baby girl born in the town of Eleanor to the late Frank and Naomi Beheler. The serene little town of Eleanor for the most part, was built from the ground up by its residents. The town was built as part of the "New Deal" program by FDR during the Depression in the 1930s. Her parents were one of the original homesteader families.
Phyllis was a retired nurse and dedicated her entire life to caring for others.
In the early 2000s her and her husband Harley moved to Carteret County, where they loved living near the beach.
She faithfully attended St. Mildred Catholic Church in Swansboro, where she was a member.
She is survived by her loving daughter, Belinda Meeks-Codella of Emerald Isle; brother-in-law, Guy Meeks; sister-in-law, Joann Walls; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Harley; sister Barbara; brother Gene; and son-in-law Canio Michael Codella Jr.
As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions in memory of Phyllis may be made to the Carteret Health Care Foundation, 3500 Arendell Street, Morehead City, NC 28577.
