Jonathon “Jon Boy” Ray Driver, 22, of Morehead City, passed away Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, at his home.
His funeral service is at 2 p.m. Thursday at Munden Funeral Home, officiated by Pastor Clyde Eborn. Friends are welcome to attend the service. For those unable to attend, the family invites you to view the webcast of the service through his obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. In keeping with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines pertaining to the novel coronavirus, those who are ill or at-risk (elderly, immune-compromised) are encouraged to stay home. Additionally, those who attend will be asked to bring and wear a protective mask. Help honor the family while practicing safe measures. Friends are also encouraged to leave words of comfort to the family through the website.
Jonathon was born Feb. 22, 1998, in Morehead City. After finishing high school, he began a career in the restaurant industry. His cooking skills were enjoyed by many in his circle who were fortunate to eat his creations. Most recently, he worked as a cook with the Crab Claw restaurant at Atlantic Beach.
Jonathon had an easy-going personality and was able to get along with everyone he met. He believed the best in people and had a genuine love for those around him.
He is survived by his mother, Judith Styron and husband Eric Peters of the home; father, Johnnie Driver and wife Heidi of Gloucester; sisters, Leah Driver and Kayla Driver, both of Gloucester, and Angel Styron of the home; brother, Jacob Ryan Driver of the home; maternal grandmother, Sherri Styron; maternal aunts, Alicia Styron and Jessica Chisenhall; paternal aunt, Vonnie Morris; maternal uncles, Mark Styron and Justin Styron; paternal uncle, James Morris; and cousins, Adam Morris, David Dement Brittany Morris, Makayla Turner and Cheyenne Rose.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Marvin Styron.
The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service at Munden Funeral Home. The same safety guidelines will apply.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.