Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, Betsy Paramore Fidalgo, beloved wife and mother, 83, of Durham, passed away at the SECU-Bryan Hospice in Pittsboro.
A joint service for Mrs. Fidalgo and her recently departed sister, Barbara Paramore, is at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, at Epworth United Memorial Church in Durham.
Born to Lee Roy and Bessie Sue Paramore in Starkville, Mississippi, Betsy grew up in Arlington, Virginia. A graduate of Arlington’s Washington-Lee High School (now Washington-Liberty), Betsy was a classmate of future Hollywood legend Warren Beatty. She attended Woman's College of UNC, which became UNC-Greensboro, majoring in education intent on being a teacher. In 1959, after graduating from “W.C.,” Betsy married 2d Lt. Earle L. Fidalgo, USAF, and embarked on a 20-year odyssey as a military wife and mother with stops in Montana, Arkansas, Ohio, Delaware, and northern Virginia.
After retirement from the Air Force, Betsy and Earle settled in Morehead City, North Carolina, where they continued to raise their three children. Betsy taught at the community college level in Morehead City and Havelock, NC, while simultaneously earning an MA in Adult Education from East Carolina University. After her husband’s passing in 1990, she continued to live in Morehead City until eventually she retired and relocated to Durham, NC, in 2000 to be closer to family living in the area.
She is survived by her three children and their respective families: Kevin Fidalgo (wife Dennie, sons Kyle, Brian, & Sean), Katherine Anderson (with Sidney parents of Benjamin), and Christopher Fidalgo. Other close family includes cousins, Judy and Joel Phillips; great-grandkids, Emma (daughter of Kyle/stepdaughter of Kyle’s wife Amy), Savannah and Sally (daughters of Brian); and Daughter-in-law, Haruka (wife of Sean).
Donations in Betsy’s memory may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project or Saint Jude’s Children’s Hospital.
The Fidalgo family is under the care of Hall-Wynne Funeral Service, Durham, NC. Online condolences: www.hallwynne.com; select obits.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.