Natalie Canfield Steen, 63, of Atlantic Beach, passed away peacefully Saturday, July 17, 2021, in Raleigh, with her family at her side, following a short but fierce battle with cancer.
The family is planning a celebration of life in the near future to remember this remarkable woman.
Born on February 13, 1958, in Morehead City, North Carolina, to Margaret and Norman Canfield, Natalie studied at East Carolina University and then moved to Raleigh.
Natalie was a mechanical engineer until her retirement in 2018, when she returned to her beloved Carteret County and made sure her real estate clients could live in the place she loved best. Never content to remain inactive, she became a Master Gardener volunteer and worked in the Guardian Ad Litem program as well. Natalie was a wonderful cook, a welcoming hostess to all, and a steadfast friend to countless lucky folks.
She is survived by her beloved husband, Walter Beckwith Steen; son, Aric Deuel (Melissa); and daughters, Ashley Deuel Pate (Jason), Melissa Hayes (Chris), and Julie Gupton (Tim). Her grandchildren were the light of her life, Grace and Jack Mays, Adrienne and Mason Deuel, Lawson and Rives Hayes, and Kyler and Brady Gupton. She is also survived by brothers, Gene Canfield, Gordon Canfield, and David Canfield.
Natalie was predeceased by her father, Norman Canfield; and her mother Margaret Canfield.
Memorial donations may be made in Natalie’s honor to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society (www.pls.org).
Arrangements by Brown-Wynne Funeral Home, 300 Saint Mary's St. Raleigh, NC.
