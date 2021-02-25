Robert “Bob” Lawrence Nelson, 77, of Newport, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, at his home.
His memorial Mass is at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 6 at Annunciation Catholic Church in Havelock, officiated by Father Bill Upah. Interment will follow at Gethsemane Memorial Park in Newport. Friends are welcome to attend the service. For those unable to attend, the family invites you to view the webcast of the service through his obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. In keeping with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines pertaining to the coronavirus, those who are ill or at-risk (elderly, immune-compromised) are encouraged to stay home. Additionally, there will be a limit to the number of people in the building at one time, and those who attend will be asked to bring and wear a protective mask. Help honor the family while practicing safe measures. Friends are also encouraged to leave words of comfort to the family through the website.
Robert was born Jan. 29, 1944, in Thief River Falls, Minn. In 1963, he graduated from William A. Wirth Senior High School in Gary, Ind., and attended Indiana University on a basketball scholarship.
Bob proudly served his country in the U.S. Marine Corps and is a combat veteran of the Vietnam War.
Bob was a man of many talents. He was a real estate broker, multi-engine pilot, master cabinet maker and owned and operated a sawmill business. He was a licensed charter boat captain and avid sport fisherman, winning many tournaments.
In 2011, Bob retired from civil service after working more than 35 years at facilities maintenance aboard Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point.
He was a member of Annunciation Catholic Church, the VFW and the N.C. Sherriff’s Association. He was an EMT and former assistant chief of Broad and Gales Creek Fire Department and captain of the rescue squad.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Kay of the home; and his five adult children, John and wife Kathy of Kansas City, Kan., Jeffrey and wife Alicia of Newport, Kimberly Bradley and husband Trey of Morehead City, Jeffrey of Newport and Jason of Jacksonville. He is likewise survived by his sister, Jan Morton of Charleston, S.C.; and several grandchildren, Christopher, Katie, Jeffrey, Sara, Jason, Vann, Lacy, Mallory, Morgan, Jake, Emma and Finn; as well as his many great grandchildren, nieces and nephews; and cherished companions, Louie, Louella and Maggie Glen.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents, late Elmer and Dorothy Nelson.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or Annunciation Catholic Church,246 East Main St., Havelock, NC 28532.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
