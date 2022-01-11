Alton Paul Best, 69, of Harkers Island, passed away Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, at home surrounded by family.
His funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Harkers Island. The family will receive friends from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m. prior to the service at the Church. Interment will follow at Vergie Mae Cemetery. Livestream information will be announced on his obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website.
Alton was the second son born to Billy and Dawn Best on April 25, 1952. Alton always put the Lord first in everything he did and was blessed throughout his life. Alton was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served in various callings including a two-year mission to New Zealand as a young adult.
He married the love of his life, Glenda Hill, on April 6, 1976, in the Washington DC Temple. Alton loved the water and all things related to it. From building boats and fishing, to just sitting along the shore, saltwater ran deep through Alton’s blood. In his professional life, Alton was one of the top real estate agents in Carteret County his entire career and won many awards including being named the first Centurion of Carteret County.
Alton is survived by his wife, Glenda, of Harkers Island; daughters, Tia Best and wife Elizabeth of Broad Creek, Tanya Talley and husband Mason with granddaughters, Emerson and Eden of Virginia; brothers, Billy Best Jr., Rocky Best and wife Brenda, all of Harkers Island; aunt, Teresa Freeman of Goldsboro; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Alton is preceded in death by his loving parents, Dawn and Billy Best, Sr.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saint - Missionary Fund, 306 Joan Ct., Beaufort, NC 28516.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
